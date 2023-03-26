UBG president urges govt to implement Ramazan Ordinance

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has demanded from the government to ensure the supply of daily commodities at affordable prices to the people of the country by implementing the Ramazan Ordinance. And strict action should be taken against the wholesalers.

UBG President said that at that time, the sale of flour, chicken, goat and beef, vegetables, fruits, oil, spices and spices at high prices across the country including Karachi has made life difficult while the people are already crushed under the burden of inflation.

He said that the writ of the provincial government and urban administration is nowhere to be seen in Karachi and it seems that the government has given free rein to the profiteering and hoarding mafia. In the face of inflation, the people are not in a happy situation.

Governments around the world give special discounts to the people in the month of Ramazan, while non-Muslim governments also provide food items at discounted prices to Muslims in their countries, but in Pakistan, In Siam, profiteers are freed to increase the prices of daily necessities

The provincial governments and city administration should take strict action to prevent them.

