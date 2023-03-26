Gold down sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday posted a big fall on the local market, traders said.

They declined by Rs1800 to Rs205700 per tola and Rs1543 to Rs176355 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market stood for $1978 per ounce.

Silver prices grew by Rs30 to Rs2250 per tola and Rs25.71 to Rs1929 per 10 grams, traders said.

