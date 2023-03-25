Hajj applications: Authorised banks to remain open on Saturday, Sunday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that branches of authorized banks to remain open on Saturday and Sunday for the collection of hajj application forms along with dues for hajj 2023.

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2023, the State Bank has directed 14 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e., 25-03-2023 and 26-03-2023) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2023, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has authorized 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank and Meezan Bank) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2023 w.e.f. 16th March 2023 till 31st March 2023 throughout the country.

