AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron says EU chief to join him on visit to China

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2023 09:09pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen would accompany him on an upcoming visit to China.

Macron is set to travel to China early next month for talks with President Xi Jinping, as Western leaders are urging Beijing to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Macron said after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels that he had asked von der Leyen to come with him for part of the trip to present a “united voice” to China.

Macron has called on Beijing to help convince Moscow to end its year-long invasion of Ukraine.

EU will never accept Russia threat to its security: von der Leyen

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party on the conflict, even as it has burnished it ties with Russia.

It published a 12-point position paper in February calling for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to end the conflict.

Macron has said China’s efforts are positive but insisted peace can only be achieved if Russia withdraws its troops.

China Russia Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen Russian invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Macron says EU chief to join him on visit to China

SBP-held forex reserves increase $280mn, now stand at $4.6bn

KSE-100 ends below 40,000 level amid IMF uncertainty

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Pakistani professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

LHC extends Imran Khan's protective bail in 5 cases till March 27

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into bailable one

Pakistan’s logistics startup Trax says it has raised $3.7mn in seed funding

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Indian opposition dealt major blow as parliament bars Congress leader Gandhi

Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi resigns as Attorney-General

Read more stories