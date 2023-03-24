LHC extends Imran Khan's protective bail in 5 cases till March 27

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s protective bail till March 27 in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

On March 17, the high court had granted Imran protective bail in 9 cases, five of which were registered against him in Islamabad.

During today's hearing, a two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran’s plea for an extension in his protective bail. Barrister Salman Safdar represented Imran.

“Objections have been raised on Imran Khan’s petitions that they have been filed again,” said Barrister Safdar as he began his argument.

“Imran Khan stood outside the Judicial Complex for 40 minutes to get bail in these cases, but he was not allowed to enter as Islamabad police kept firing tear gas shells at his convoy.”

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court changes Imran’s non-bailable arrest warrant into bailable one

Safdar told the court that Imran had not “misused the bail”; nonetheless, two new cases had been filed against him in Islamabad. In the present circumstances, he cannot go to the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Imran’s lawyer added.

“Imran Khan is a former Prime Minister and has security threats," the lawyer said, adding that the government had withdrawn his security.

Safdar argued that Imran’s “conduct is in front of everyone; cases are being filed against him, which we are facing”.

Justice Sheikh told Imran's counsel they should have approached the Islamabad High Court for bail.

“We have been considering this since yesterday, but Imran Khan has a security issue and cannot travel to Islamabad,” Safdar replied, adding that Imran had come to court today with personal security.

Speaking in the court, Imran said it took him hours to get from Islamabad Toll Plaza to the court.

"So many police and FC personnel were deployed that it seemed like a criminal was coming. Stones were being pelted, [teargas] shells were being fired — my life was in danger. My life was in danger, so we returned [to Lahore]. If you watch the video, I was waiting outside the Judicial Complex for 40 minutes," Imran said in the court.

“What is happening to me is extraordinary. I have 40 cases of terrorism against me," he continued.

He told the court that “this has never happened to a former prime minister before”.

Imran’s lawyer Barrister Safdar then interjected. “We want to appear in the court in Islamabad.”

Justice Sheikh asked: “What is the government’s position on this?”

At this, the government's lawyer said Imran should go to the Islamabad High Court for bail.

The LHC ordered Imran to submit an affidavit. “You will give an affidavit saying that your plea is pending before an Islamabad ATC,” Justice Sheikh said.

The hearing was adjourned till 5 pm.

As the hearing resumed, Imran’s counsel Intizar Hussain Panjhuta submitted the affidavit on his client’s behalf.

The court then told the lawyer to read out the affidavit. Justice Sheikh also directed Imran to read out the testimony after his lawyer.

The court then asked if the government lawyer had anything to say to which he said he did not.

Subsequently, the LHC approved Imran’s protective bail in five cases till March 27.