Australia shares slip as rate hike woes linger; logs seventh weekly loss

Australian shares finished lower on Friday, as banking stocks dragged down the bourse on lingering concerns over the US Federal Reserve walking a tightrope between balancing inflation with banking stability.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.2% at 6,955.20 points and posted a weekly decline of 0.6%, its seventh straight week in the red.

The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter percentage point earlier this week, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing its monetary tightening cycle amid worries of pushing the economy perilously closer to a recession.

Meanwhile, a rate pause is said to be on the cards at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next policy meeting on April 4.

“Global dynamics are likely to remain dominant, though Australia’s variable rate mortgage structure at least gives the RBA board transparency about where monetary conditions are reducing over-tightening risk compared to other markets,” said J.P. Morgan analyst Ben K Jarman said in a note.

All eyes are on the upcoming domestic retail trade and inflation data, due next week, to see if it provides evidence of cooling demand. “This renewed focus on inflation might prolong the rate hike trajectory for RBA but not necessarily gear another hike soon as the Australian central bank might want to wait for the next CPI due after the April meeting date,” IG analyst Hebe Chen said.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc plunged 20%, leading losses on the benchmark, after Hindenburg Research alleged that the company overstated its user numbers and understated its customer acquisition costs. Financials fell 1.2%, posting a fourth straight weekly loss, with the ‘Big Four’ banks dipping between 0.8% and 1.9%.

Meanwhile, gold stocks advanced 1.9% after bullion extended gains to a second straight session. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 0.1% at 11,580.81, and also logged its seventh straight weekly loss.