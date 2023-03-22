AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
DGKC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.98%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.44%)
HUBC 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.11%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.12%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.38%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TPLP 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
TRG 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.92%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -49.6 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,675 Decreased By -263.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,499 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 14,950 Decreased By -138 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares close higher as investors await Fed’s rate decision

Reuters Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 12:59pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares ended higher on Wednesday, mirroring gains in global markets, on hopes that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision will address investor concerns of a meltdown in the global banking sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.9% higher at 7,018.10 points.

The benchmark had notched gains of 0.8% on Tuesday. The rescue of Credit Suisse over the weekend helped stem a brutal selling in bank shares, and came just in time for the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting that commenced yesterday.

Investors are keenly awaiting the outcome of this high-stakes meeting, with traders wondering whether the Fed will raise interest rates modestly or pause its hiking cycle to ensure financial stability.

US interest rate futures are now pricing a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Wednesday - a dramatic turnaround from a steep 50 bps rate hike expected before the banking crisis.

“The decision is crucial to Australia as it is still a very small part of the global market,” said Brad Smoling, Managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Australian shares jump 1% as banking crisis worries ease

“Australian banks buy their capital from UK and US banks, so we are naturally very sensitive to any change in the official rates from the Federal Reserve.”

This comes a day after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy meeting suggested it was considering a rate pause in April, if the upcoming retail trade and inflation data provided evidence of cooling demand.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices higher to climb 4.2%. Shares of Santos and Woodside Energy jumped 3.3% and 5.2%, respectively.

Tech stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher to add 1.3%.

Financials advanced 0.6%, with the ‘big four’ lenders all trading in the green. Bucking the trend, local gold stocks plunged 2.5%, posting their worst day since Mar. 8, as bullion prices dropped.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished up 0.5% at 11,586.93.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares close higher as investors await Fed’s rate decision

At least nine dead, 44 injured in KPK after strong earthquake

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Energy transmission lines to be set up in Thar by April 30: PM Shehbaz

Economic assistance: Confirmation from friendly states likely in a few days: minister

316 PTI workers arrested so far for Federal Judicial Complex vandalism: Islamabad Police

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Read more stories