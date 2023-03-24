AVN 65.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.59%)
BAFL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
DGKC 42.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.13%)
EPCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.87%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 73.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.98%)
OGDC 84.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PPL 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.82%)
PRL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.39%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.41%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.75%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.51%)
TRG 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.66%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -47.3 (-1.16%)
BR30 14,414 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,952 Decreased By -424.2 (-1.05%)
KSE30 14,744 Decreased By -172.1 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may drop to 3,420 ringgit

Reuters Published 24 Mar, 2023 10:13am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop to 3,420 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a projection analysis. The contract has fallen sharply below the support of 3,569 ringgit.

The next support zone is from 3,420 ringgit to 3,494 ringgit. Under the current circumstances, it will be rather risky to guess the endpoint of this wave.

A better strategy is to follow the trend and wait for the reversal signal to emerge. Resistance is at 3,569 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain into the 3,615-3,690 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, all the supports revealed by a retracement analysis on the uptrend from 3,220 ringgit failed completely. The support at 3,521 ringgit could be no exception.

Palm oil lower

From a long-term perspective, the current fall could be a continuation of the downtrend from the April 29, 2022 high of 7,229 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may drop to 3,420 ringgit

IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

Intra-day update: Negative sentiment at PSX amid IMF uncertainty

Import restrictions: Indus Motor suspends production again

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Read more stories