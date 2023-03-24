E-vehicles: NEECA revises building code for energy provisions, charging rules

ISLAMABAD: Following instructions of the Prime Minister, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) revised building code for energy provisions and charging infrastructure regulations for E-vehicles.

The new Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 has been presented and approved by the Technical Committee of NEECA on March 21, 2023.

The code has been developed by a technical committee of experts from various government departments across the country, and subsequently reviewed by an advisory committee comprising developers, builders, and field experts and practitioners. Furthermore, to incorporate modern research and add value to this code, it has also been reviewed by experts from academia.

This energy conservation building code (ECBC-2023) encompasses building envelope optimization, passive design of buildings, building insulation, retrofitting of existing buildings to convert them into energy efficient ones, monitoring devices for energy analysis, renewable and geothermal energy potential in buildings, and energy management systems.

Through the implementation of this code, the overall energy demand of the building sector can be significantly reduced, up to 45%, resulting in the saving of millions of public funds. Furthermore, this code will also promote the construction of environment-friendly buildings, leading to a potential reduction of GHG emissions by 35% and improved climate-resilient characteristics of buildings.

Talking to Business Recorder, Managing Director NEECA, Sardar Moazzam said that NEECA has developed the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regulations 2023 to ensure that consumers are protected, and power grids are not overloaded due to substandard charging facilities. The proposed EV charging regulations are duly approved by the Technical Committee of NEECA’s Board.

The EV charging regulations set a series of standards that will help ensure a more efficient and consistent EV charging network. Specifically, these regulations are directed at making EV charging infrastructure user-friendly, accessible, and reliable. It is also intended to manage future EV sales growth, ensuring they don’t overload the power grid and cause disruptive blackouts.

