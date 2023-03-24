AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

E-vehicles: NEECA revises building code for energy provisions, charging rules

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Following instructions of the Prime Minister, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) revised building code for energy provisions and charging infrastructure regulations for E-vehicles.

The new Energy Conservation Building Code 2023 has been presented and approved by the Technical Committee of NEECA on March 21, 2023.

The code has been developed by a technical committee of experts from various government departments across the country, and subsequently reviewed by an advisory committee comprising developers, builders, and field experts and practitioners. Furthermore, to incorporate modern research and add value to this code, it has also been reviewed by experts from academia.

This energy conservation building code (ECBC-2023) encompasses building envelope optimization, passive design of buildings, building insulation, retrofitting of existing buildings to convert them into energy efficient ones, monitoring devices for energy analysis, renewable and geothermal energy potential in buildings, and energy management systems.

Through the implementation of this code, the overall energy demand of the building sector can be significantly reduced, up to 45%, resulting in the saving of millions of public funds. Furthermore, this code will also promote the construction of environment-friendly buildings, leading to a potential reduction of GHG emissions by 35% and improved climate-resilient characteristics of buildings.

Talking to Business Recorder, Managing Director NEECA, Sardar Moazzam said that NEECA has developed the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regulations 2023 to ensure that consumers are protected, and power grids are not overloaded due to substandard charging facilities. The proposed EV charging regulations are duly approved by the Technical Committee of NEECA’s Board.

The EV charging regulations set a series of standards that will help ensure a more efficient and consistent EV charging network. Specifically, these regulations are directed at making EV charging infrastructure user-friendly, accessible, and reliable. It is also intended to manage future EV sales growth, ensuring they don’t overload the power grid and cause disruptive blackouts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NEECA e vehicles ECBC Sardar Moazzam

Comments

1000 characters

E-vehicles: NEECA revises building code for energy provisions, charging rules

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories