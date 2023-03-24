ABHI signs accord with Master Group

LAHORE: ABHI, an embedded fintech company, has signed an agreement with Master Group of Industries by virtue of which ‘AbhiSalary’ will enable Master Group’s employees to access their earned wages ahead of their scheduled payday, empowering them with greater financial flexibility and control.

The product allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before payday within 30 seconds, giving them the ability to manage their finances more effectively. “We are thrilled on this partnership,” said Mohammad Zaidi, Director of Business Development & Sales at ABHI.