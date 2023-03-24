JI concerned over fresh target killing spree

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Thursday expressed concerns over the fresh spree of target killings in the city, asking the government to enforce its writ.

Referring to the killing of Maulana Abdul Qayoum Sufi and Maulana Saleem Khatri, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded the arrest of the killers.

He also urged the government and the LEAs to investigate all characters involved in the conspiracy to ruin peace and harmony in the city.

“The government and the LEAs are responsible for safeguarding lives and possessions of masses,” he said. The prevailing disorder has created discontent among the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023