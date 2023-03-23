Marriyum flays Zalmay’s tweet

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned Zalmay Khalilzad’s tweet in favour of Imran Khan.

She taunted that the origin of ‘American conspiracy and the imported regime’ has come to light.

In a statement, the minister said that the “Jewish lobby” had come forward to save its stooge, and handlers of “the criminal” involved in foreign funding were coming to light.

She said the nexus of foreign funding was exposed now and it was also proved who the foreign agent was.

