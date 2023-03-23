PTCL Group celebrates International Women’s Day

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest integrated ICT provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 at its Islamabad Headquarters. Saadia Khan, Ex-Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) graced the event as a chief guest while prominent Jordanian molecular biologist, Dr. Rana Dajani also joined the event remotely.

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘DigitAll Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, which emphasizes the role of technology in empowering women and promoting gender equality. PTCL Group realizes that bringing women into technology results in more creative solutions and has greater potential for innovations that meet women’s needs and promote gender equality. Therefore, it is committed to leveraging its technological expertise to create opportunities for women and provide a more inclusive workplace where women can thrive and excel.

President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf said, “As we join the world in commemorating International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our steadfastness in embracing equity in all aspects of our organization. At PTCL Group diversity and inclusion remain the key drivers of innovation, success, and progress across all our operating companies, PTCL, Ufone & Ubank. Therefore, we remain dedicated to create a workplace where all our team members regardless of their gender, feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.”

