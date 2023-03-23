Brigadier Barki laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan yesterday was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi.

President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers and soldiers, government officials, parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

The officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgment of his services to the nation.

Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counterterrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KPK and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralising the terrorist networks involved in APS attack 2016.

The nation recognises his meritorious services in life and the supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan.

Armed Forces of Pakistan and intelligence agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.

