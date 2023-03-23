AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited         22-03-2023      15:00
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited   22-03-2023      11:00
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited    22-03-2023      12:00
Jubilee General Insurance Limited   22-03-2023      14:30
Crescent Star Insurance Limited     24-03-2023      10:00
Packages Limited                    24-03-2023      10:00
Engro Corporation Limited           27-03-2023      15:00
Atlas Insurance Limited             27-03-2023      11:00
Unity Foods Limited                 27-03-2023       9:00
Habib Bank Limited                  29-03-2023      11:30
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                             25-Apr-23       12:30
=========================================================

