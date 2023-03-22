AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Mar 22, 2023
Bangladesh call up uncapped duo for Ireland T20s

AFP Published 22 Mar, 2023 05:42pm
DHAKA: Uncapped Bangladeshi cricketers Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik were named to the Bangladesh squad Wednesday for next week’s three-match Twenty20 international series against Ireland.

Leg-spinner Rishad, 20, has shown promise in domestic matches, while 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Anik was a crucial member of the Comilla Victorians’ title-winning team this year.

Batsman Afif Hossain, left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam and wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan, all part of the squad that thrashed world champions England earlier this month, have been excluded.

All three T20 matches against Ireland will be played in the port city of Chittagong on March 27, 29 and 31.

Bangladesh are currently playing a three-match one-day international series against Ireland.

They won the first by 183 runs and notched a record 349 runs in the second before rain saw the match called off.

The third and final ODI will be held in Sylhet on Thursday, and the series will end with a Dhaka Test from April 4-8.

T20 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

