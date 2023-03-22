AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.68%)
DFML 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
DGKC 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.98%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.49%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.44%)
HUBC 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.11%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.86%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.12%)
PAEL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.38%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.59%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TPLP 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
TRG 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.92%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -49.6 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,675 Decreased By -263.2 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,499 Decreased By -379.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 14,950 Decreased By -138 (-0.91%)
US Fed mulls more rate hikes amid banking uncertainty

AFP Published March 22, 2023 Updated March 22, 2023 01:31pm
WASHINGTON: American banks will be paying especially close attention to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continues to reverberate through financial markets.

The majority of futures traders predict the Fed will increase its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, according to CME Group.

That would be in line with the size of the US central bank’s previous rate hike in February, and mark the ninth increase since it began tightening monetary conditions last year in a bid to tackle rising inflation.

But despite these efforts, price rises remained stuck well above the Fed’s long-term inflation target of two percent.

Hot data and banking uncertainty

SVB’s collapse triggered a squeeze on banking stocks around the world that led to the swift demise of two other American banks and the merger of Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse with regional rival UBS.

The combination of hot economic data at the start of the year and the uncertainty in the banking sector has led most analysts to predict the Fed will continue with a more modest hiking cycle than was previously predicted.

“After the recent news, the recent developments in the financial markets, we now see a kind of risk to both sides,” Stephen Juneau, senior US economist at Bank of America Global Research, told AFP.

“We’re still looking for a 25 basis point hike in March, May, and June,” he said.

More ‘dovish’ language

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that the US banking sector was “stabilizing” after the recent failures of SVB and Signature Bank.

But she conceded that “similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion.”

Yellen’s comments underscored a more positive start to the week for US stocks, which have seen modest gains since Monday.

The VIX – Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge – saw its biggest two-day decline since May as some of the fear of further contagion dissipated.

The challenge on Wednesday for Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be to convey the message that the banking system has turned a corner while continuing to confront inflation.

“The Fed will need to emphasize that it has a dual mandate of full employment and stable prices, with the latter nowhere close to being met,” Oxford Economics’ chief US economist Ryan Sweet wrote in a note to clients.

It is likely to be “a bit more dovish” in the language that accompanies the decision, Juneau from Bank of America said, adding he expects the US central bank to reinforce its confidence in the banking system in the statement.

Fed begins crucial rate talks amid ongoing bank concerns

The Fed will also update its GDP growth and interest-rate projections on Wednesday.

US Federal Reserve GDP growth American banks Silicon Valley Bank CME Group Federal Reserve’s interest rate

