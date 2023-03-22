AVN 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
DFML 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.17%)
EPCL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
GGL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
HUBC 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
NETSOL 77.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.02%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 112.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.33%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,891 Decreased By -47.4 (-0.32%)
KSE100 40,820 Decreased By -57.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,081 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand edges higher ahead of inflation data, Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 22 Mar, 2023 12:35pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand edged higher in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of the release of local inflation data and highly anticipated interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.

At 0645 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand traded at 18.5000 against the dollar, 0.32% stronger than its previous close.

South African markets were closed on Tuesday on account of a public holiday. Local investors will be looking at February inflation figures due at 0800 GMT by Statistics South Africa for clues on the health of the economy.

Market focus will also be on the Fed’s policy meeting, which will end later in the day, with investors awaiting clarity on the path the US central bank could take in the wake of a global banking turmoil. Markets are currently pricing in a 25-basis-point hike.

South African rand weakens ahead of anti-government protest

“Risk-sensitive currencies have all come under pressure due to the prospect of higher rates in the US and the strain on the global banking system,” said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 9.980%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand edges higher ahead of inflation data, Fed rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

FBR asks TPL Trakker to install tracking devices on transhipment cargo

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Read more stories