Brigadier Barki martyred in SWA

ISLAMABAD: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki of Pakistan Army, a stalwart counter intelligence official embraced martyrdom during a terrorist ambush at South Waziristan District on Tuesday. Informed sources told Business Recorder that Brigadier Barki’s vehicle was fired upon by terrorists at Mandik Khullah area while coming back from Angoor Adda to Wana.

According to the ISPR, on 21 March 2023, during an encounter with the hardcore terrorists in general area Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, intense fire was exchanged. Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while leading the encounter from the front, embraced Shahadat while 7 members got injured (including 2 critically wounded).

