AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Requirements of maintaining ECR, BMR abolished: Rating requirements for securities brokers simplified

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Mar, 2023 07:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has simplified the rating requirements for securities brokers and abolished requirements of maintaining the specific Entity Credit Rating (ECR) and Broker Management Rating (BMR).

In this connection, the SECP issued an SRO 361 (I)/2023 on Tuesday to amend the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017.

The aim of these amendments is to simplify the rating requirements for securities brokers in order to promote efficiency in the capital market.

According to the details of the decision, in order to further rationalise the rating requirements for securities brokers, it is proposed to move towards a single rating regime, as planned, based on BMR. The brokers shall be required to obtain the prescribed Broker Fiduciary Rating (BFR) upon expiration of their existing ECR or BMR rating as appropriate, or within six months from the date of implementation of these amendments, whichever comes later. Hence, their existing ECR and BMR ratings shall remain valid until expiration.

Under the previous regulatory framework, securities brokers may be required to obtain multiple ratings such as the Entity Credit Rating (ECR) and Broker Management Rating (BMR) to perform various activities. The concept of Broker Fiduciary Rating (BFR) was introduced with the aim of having a single ratings regime for securities brokers through the phase-wise implementation of the BFR.

The purpose of the current amendments is to give effect to the planned regime by abolishing the requirement for securities brokers to maintain a specific ECR or BMR rating, and prescribing the minimum BFR to be maintained, where applicable. This requires introducing amendments in the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 (“Brokers Licensing Regulations”) and the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017 (“Public Offering Licensing Regulations”).

As per revised amendments, the minimum rating requirement for Trading and Clearing (TC) brokers under Brokers Licensing Regulations shall be changed from ECR of A- to BFR 2. The minimum BFR required to be maintained by Trading & Self-Clearing (TSC) brokers under Brokers Licensing Regulations shall be specified as BFR 3.

The BFR required to be maintained by brokers applying for the license of Consultant to Issue (CTI) under Public Offering Licensing Regulations shall be specified as BFR 3+.

The brokers applying for the license of Underwriter are presently required to obtain a minimum ECR of A- or A2 under Public Offering Licensing Regulations. They may alternatively maintain a minimum of BFR 3++. All requirements for brokers to obtain BMR shall be abolished, sources added.

Under the SRO 361 (I)/2023, in the case of a securities broker, it has obtained a minimum broker fiduciary rating of BFR 3+ from a credit rating company licensed by the commission: Provided that all existing securities brokers licensed as consultant to the Issue shall obtain Broker Fiduciary Rating within such time as may be specified by the commission, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Securities Brokers Broker Management Rating Entity Credit Rating

Comments

1000 characters

Requirements of maintaining ECR, BMR abolished: Rating requirements for securities brokers simplified

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories