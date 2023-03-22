No load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar, says Fesco

FAISALABAD: No load management will be carried out on 1,248 feeders of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) during times for Sehr, Iftar and Taraweeh, according to the utility.

The Fesco administration has completed all operational arrangements and finalized a comprehensive strategy for the region to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan and upcoming summer season.

These views were expressed by Chairman FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan and Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed during a joint press conference at FESCO Headquarters (HQs) here on Tuesday.

Chairman FESCO (BODs) Malik Tahsin Awan and CEO Engr Bashir Ahmed said that in all eight districts of the region, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab and Chiniot, special desk/control room has been established to monitor the uninterrupted electricity supply during the month of Ramazan, which will remain operational 24 hours a day.

He further said that the monitoring cells established at FESCO Headquarters and all five circles would be personally monitored by Chief Executive FESCO Engr Bashir Ahmed and General Manager Operations Rana Ayub.

In the special control room, the duties to various officers have been assigned to monitor the smooth transmission of electricity at the time of Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh. Officers of Chief Engineer level will monitor the operational activities as monitors of these circles for immediate redressal of any emergency and consumer complaints.

Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan said that no effort would be spared to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh prayers in Ramazan so that consumers could perform their prayers with humility in this holy month. He added that individual consumers’ complaints would also be resolved immediately.

He said that the FESCO staff has been instructed to deal with the consumers in a very friendly manner and take steps to solve their problems immediately in the spirit of service.

Chief Executive Engr Bashir Ahmad said that in view of unavoidable circumstances, shutdown will be given on any feeder in the Holy month of Ramazan only from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, but the consumers of the respective feeders will be informed about this shutdown in advance through SMS and media. All FESCO stores and subdivisions are stocked with all types of materials and safety equipment, he added. He warned that strict action would be initiated against officials showing a lethargic attitude.

Malik Tahsin Awan said that before the arrival of summer and the month of fasting, a special maintenance and repairing programme for the operation system was started throughout the FESCO region, which has been completed by March 15.

During this period, 17910 LT bus bars were ratified and fixed while load balancing of more than 4,000 distribution transformers was done. Similarly, 181 two-phase transformers of various capacities have been replaced. During this special maintenance programme, corroded HT jumpers of 11KV feeders were also replaced.

There are 247 emergency transformer trolleys available across the region. Similarly, more than 4,000 de-fitting legs of distribution transformers have been installed and replaced and completed safety of 52 different hazardous locations.

He further informed that there are 522 reclaimed transformers of different capacity and 365 new transformers are available in various FESCO stores, which could be replaced in any emergency situation. At the FESCO Transformer Reclamation Workshop, (TRW) thousands of transformers were repaired and ready before the summer and shipped to stores in eight districts across the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023