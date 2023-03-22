Muhammad Naveed made PTA chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has assigned the charge of Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to Muhammad Naveed, it is learnt. Naveed is currently serving as Member Finance at the PTA.

The Authority (PTA) was being run headless for more than two and a half months, as the government has yet to appoint a regular chairman.

Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) left the charge of chairman PTA on January 2, 2023, on completing his four-year tenure, as the government did not approve a further extension for him.

