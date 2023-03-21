AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

  • Tremors felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 10:56pm
Follow us

A powerful earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir on Tuesday evening, Aaj News reported.

Tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Swabi, Swat, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, also felt tremors.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 180 kilometres.

Separately, the USGS estimated the magnitude at 6.5, according to preliminary data. The USGS reported that the epicenter was approximately 40 kilometers south-southeast of Jurm, an Afghan town near the Pakistani and Tajikistan borders.

Videos posted on social media showed panic-stricken people rushing out of homes and buildings.

Initial reports said the tremors were felt in India and other countries of the region as well.

The earthquake comes weeks after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkiye and parts of war-torn Syria.

Millions were displaced and last week’s flash floods in the region only added to the misery.

earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Massive earthquake jolts parts of country

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan granted protective bail by LHC

Rupee makes minor gain against US dollar, settles at 283.92

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

Oil rises for second day as banking fears ease for now

Three soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

Xi calls Russia ties priority on Moscow trip

Auto sector woes: Hinopak suspends assembly plant operation

Auto financing dips for eighth consecutive month

IMF bailout not a silver bullet for Sri Lanka, says Moody’s Analytics

Read more stories