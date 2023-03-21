AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
Three soldiers martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

  • Security forces killed three terrorists and recovered weapons, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 07:59pm
Three soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire on a police check post in the general area Khutti in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported on Tuesday.

The martyred soldiers were 42-year-old Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal from Lodhran, 34-year-old Naik Muhammad Asad from Khanewal, and 22-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Essa from South Waziristan fought bravely but were martyred.

The military's media wing said that on receipt of information regarding militants' presence, security forces immediately cordoned the area and blocked all possible escape routes.

It said that fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the general area Saggu, Dera Ismail Khan District, adding after an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were also killed.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," it said.

It said that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR said.

