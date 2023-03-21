KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (March 20, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 20-03-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Alfalah Sec. Topline Sec. Soneri Bank Ltd. 6,964,500 9.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,964,500 9.15 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 6,964,500 =================================================================================================================

