BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 20, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,918.45
High: 41,390.51
Low: 40,911.89
Net Change: 411.50
Volume (000): 92,207
Value (000): 4,034,017
Makt Cap (000) 1,515,393,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,504.01
NET CH (-) 50.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,988.35
NET CH (-) 77.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,305.30
NET CH (-) 35.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,109.21
NET CH (-) 46.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,942.39
NET CH (-) 90.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,185.61
NET CH (+) 10.91
------------------------------------
As on: 20-March-2023
====================================
