BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 20, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 06:29am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 20, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,918.45
High:                      41,390.51
Low:                       40,911.89
Net Change:                   411.50
Volume (000):                 92,207
Value (000):               4,034,017
Makt Cap (000)         1,515,393,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,504.01
NET CH                     (-) 50.55
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,988.35
NET CH                     (-) 77.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,305.30
NET CH                     (-) 35.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,109.21
NET CH                     (-) 46.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,942.39
NET CH                     (-) 90.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,185.61
NET CH                     (+) 10.91
------------------------------------
As on:                 20-March-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

