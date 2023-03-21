KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 20, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,918.45 High: 41,390.51 Low: 40,911.89 Net Change: 411.50 Volume (000): 92,207 Value (000): 4,034,017 Makt Cap (000) 1,515,393,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,504.01 NET CH (-) 50.55 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,988.35 NET CH (-) 77.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,305.30 NET CH (-) 35.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,109.21 NET CH (-) 46.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,942.39 NET CH (-) 90.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,185.61 NET CH (+) 10.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-March-2023 ====================================

