Bank of England receives no bids in new daily dollar repo operation

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 03:38pm
LONDON: The Bank of England said it received no bids for dollar liquidity at a first daily seven-day repo operation that was launched on Monday as part of a global central bank response to the crisis at Credit Suisse.

The BoE along with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank announced on Sunday they would enhance liquidity provision via standing US dollar liquidity swap lines.

