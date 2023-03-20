AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.45%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
FFL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.14%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
GGL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
HUBC 69.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.21%)
KAPCO 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.48%)
NETSOL 77.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.85%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.41%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-3.02%)
PRL 13.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.88%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
TRG 111.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.57%)
UNITY 14.59 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.91%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -56.5 (-1.35%)
BR30 14,975 Decreased By -131.7 (-0.87%)
KSE100 41,190 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,135 Decreased By -216.5 (-1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

AFP Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 01:43pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as banks were hammered by worries over the sector, even as UBS took over troubled Credit Suisse and central banks pledged to provide liquidity to the financial system.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.65 percent, or 517.88 points, to 19,000.71.

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.48 percent, or 15.64 points, to 3,234.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.32 percent, or 6.54 points, to 2,053.65.

Credit Suisse Hong Kong stocks Shanghai Composite Index

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Read more stories