Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

Press Release Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
FAISALABAD: Under the Ramadan special package of the caretaker government of Punjab, 240 points are being established in the district to provide free flour to the eligible people registered under the Benazir Income Support Program and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), where three bags per household will be provided in a phased manner in the month of Ramadan.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioners and District Food Controller participated.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government has given a huge subsidy on flour this time in the month of Ramadan, for which people eligible for Income Support Program and PSPA should type ATTA<CNIC NO# from their registered mobile and send an SMS to 8070 for confirmation.

After the message, they will be able to get three bags of 10 kg flour from utility stores, PSPA registered stores and truck points for free in a phased manner.

Punjab govt likely to launch ‘free wheat flour’ scheme before Ramazan

He said that 118 stores, 106 utility stores, 4 supermarkets and 12 trucking points are proposed in the district.

He said that Ramadan 2023 application has also been introduced to inform about its use.

He ordered the assistant commissioners to finalize the flour distribution points immediately and said to give priority to the shaded and well-ventilated points.

He also urged the food department to create an efficient mechanism for supplying flour and said that a daily meeting will be held regarding the arrangements.

He said that the free supply of flour will be started before the Ramadan month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

