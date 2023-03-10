Punjab govt likely to launch ‘free wheat flour’ scheme before Ramazan

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting on Thursday at which the scheme for provision of free flour to deserving families during the holy month of Ramazan was reviewed.

While addressing the meeting, the chief minister pointed out that free of cost flour will provide substantial and real relief to the deserving families during the holy month. He instructed officials to launch provision of free flour before the arrival of Ramazan.

He said that the number of locations for the distribution of flour will be increased in the province.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to formulate a system for distributing free flour among the deserving persons in such a way that long queues are avoided. He called for an appropriate back-up system as well.

The chief minister also asked officials to make safety app for women ‘Meri Awaaz’ functional. Women being subjected to harassment can receive prompt assistance by merely clicking a button on the app as police will respond quickly in case of emergency situations.

