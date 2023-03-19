AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
'PGMI being recognised for quality of training programmes'

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: The Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have the honour of imparting outstanding medical education and training to local as well as foreign doctors in various fields.

The PGMI has been recognised by other countries while 200 Pakistani and 10 foreign doctors have completed their training in various specialties of orthopaedic and spine surgery under the Mini Fellowship Programme for Young Orthopaedic Consultants.

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony on completion of the 10th batch of Mini Fellowship Programme held under the supervision of Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif said the PGMI/LGH have close coordination with the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and other foreign medical institutes.

He said that more doctors from abroad are ready to join LGH Orthopedic Department for training. An integrated programme of training is being launched successfully which will be continued in the years to come.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar highlighted that the patient's surgery and recovery depends on the doctor's professional skills. He underscored that doctors and surgeons should keep on improving their skills and professional knowledge so that the patients could be served in a better way.

Doctors from Iraq and Fallujah Teaching Hospitals, Dr. Anas Muhammad Abdullah and Dr. Zaid al Srraj, while addressing the ceremony paid rich tributes to the services of Prof. Muhammad Hanif and lauded the efforts and vision of the LGH. They said that the team at LGH is very supportive and friendly which provided opportunities to learn best skills.

On this occasion, the HOD Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif while narrating the aims and objectives of the Mini-Fellowship Program said that such an academic platform should be established in all teaching hospitals as this program is a global program and so far around 10 international fellows have been trained.

Prof. Hanif appreciated the services of Dr. Anas Muhammad Abdullah and Zaid Al Sarraj from Teaching Hospitals of Iraq and Fallujah and assured them of his full cooperation.

