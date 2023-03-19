AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Delay is deadliest form of denial

Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “IMF: delay deadliest form of denial?” carried by the newspaper yesterday. While aptly summing up the challenges facing country’s economy and the criticality of much awaited tranche from the lender of last resort the newspaper has hinted, albeit obliquely, at the prospect of sovereign default. In my view, a default is imminent for the external repayment obligations are unlikely to be fulfilled in view of falling workers’ remittances and exports, in addition to absence of any external lending support at least at this point in time.

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from wild speculations about country’s nuclear and missile programme, forcing the country’s Foreign Office to reject such rumours that owe their existence to our more than woeful state of economy. Moreover, we seem to have alienated the US at the altar of China-Russia policy reset - advertently or inadvertently. In my view, the US is still our first option; it’s our last option as well. Hence the need for revitalizing our relationship with Washington in view of our beleaguered economy and paradigm or radical shifts in the Persian Gulf following the China-brokered rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Insofar as India is concerned, we need not worry much because a destabilized Pakistan will never be in its own interest. There is therefore the need for looking at bigger picture in order to find a solution to problems or challenges through which we can protect and preserve our strategic and economic interests.

Rahat Saeed,

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Foreign Office (FO) economy

Comments

1000 characters

Delay is deadliest form of denial

Toshakhana case: IK’s non-bailable arrest warrants cancelled

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

Revised classifications: Kapco seeks provincial tariff till PPA renewal

All institutions responsible for writ of govt: Marriyum

PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Finance Act challenged: Taxpayers pay Rs3bn court fees for 6,000 petitions against FBR

Read more stories