Otsuka Nutraceutical plant inaugurated at Hub, Balochistan

HUB: Otsuka Pakistan Limited, a leading Japan-based multinational pharmaceutical company, arranged the inauguration ceremony of its Nutraceutical plant on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023.

Otsuka Pakistan’s Nutraceutical plant is a state-of-the-art facility that will manufacture high-quality dietary supplements for local and international markets. The plant is equipped with the latest technologies and international quality standards.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Koichi Okada, Company Director said, “We are committed to provide the people of Pakistan with high-quality, safe, and effective nutraceutical products that can help them lead a healthy and active life. This plant is a testament to our commitment to the people of Pakistan, and we are proud to be contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

On this occasion Hanif Sattar, CEO Otsuka Pakistan was also present.

