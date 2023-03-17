PARTLY FACETIOUS: Malala certainly does us proud

“Malala Yousafzai looked really nice at the Oscars.” “Better than…” “Hey stop comparing her with others. She is a pretty girl, woman now, and the dress that she wore was extremely becoming and…wait…she was there in her capacity as executive producer of the documentary stranger at the gate and…”

“It’s a 29-minute documentary that was nominated for Oscars. Jimmy Kimmel a well-known talk show host in the US and one of the hosts at the Oscars this year, asked Malala as the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine…”

“To which she responded I talk only of peace.”

“Yes but who the hell is Harry Styles or Chris Pine?”

“Harry Styles is a very successful singer and song writer and now an actor and has won many awards including the Grammys while Chris Pines is an American actor who played James Kirk in the famous Star Trek reboot series but for your information Kimmel is still receiving backlash for asking that frivolous question…”

“Especially for us Pakistanis, we have so little to be proud of and Malala certainly does us proud.”

“Okay but what about The Khan and his siege…”

“What I find baffling is one court giving a verdict that appears to be at odds with…”

“With the constitution?”

“Good heavens no, with another court verdict and no this is not contempt this is just bafflement – could someone explain to me why after Imran Khan apologized in the high court for threatening the judge that case is still ongoing in a sessions court…”

“What’s the connection between Malala’s experience at the Oscars with your bafflement with our court verdicts?”

“I guess nothing but what I don’t understand is why Malala, more well-known and respected around the world than all the three leaders of the three national parties combined has not been requested to contribute to improving our flawed governance and…”

“It’s obvious isn’t it! Malala has the capacity of overshadowing party leaders – cosmetic surgery or not…”

“Don’t be facetious….and if you dare suggest her name to The Maulana he is going to have an apoplectic fit…”

“Not even if he gets back the Kashmir committee?

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Malala is very happy where she is and while when she was younger she did indicate a desire for entering politics yet recently she stated that she had no interest in joining politics.”

“I understand given the nature of support required by the party leadership today…”

“No comment.”

