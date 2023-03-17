HSHM signs accord with Iqra University

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has recently signed an agreement with the Iqra University, Karachi for hospitality educational-based projects and skill development programmes for the youth, in Karachi.

The agreement was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dr Mirza Amin Ullah Haq, Registrar, Iqra University, Main Campus, during a special ceremony, attended by Naveed Lakhani, Chairman, Iqra University, Dr Zaki Rashidi, Director of Bahria Campus, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group and Iqra University’s faculty members.

“Today is a very important day in the history of HSHM as we are partnering with the most iconic institute of Pakistan, Iqra University,” said Haseeb Gardezi. “The shortage of skilled and experienced leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry is a pressing issue in Pakistan. To address this, earlier we introduced the HSHM programme in Islamabad, KPK and now in Karachi, aiming to train and equip hospitality students with the necessary skills to meet industry demands in all the major cities of Pakistan. Upon graduation, the students will be offered guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Hotels across Pakistan,” he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zaki, Director, Iqra University, Bharia Town campus spoke at length regarding the partnership.

He emphasised that academia coming close to industry will accrue positive dividends for both partners. He showed his resolve to ensure that this new programme will attract many potential students as it has a lot of scope for future.

During his address to the audience, Naveed Lakhani emphasised the significance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan. He further explained the necessity of education in hospitality and tourism in Pakistan, which would provide students with global opportunities.

