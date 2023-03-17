AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HSHM signs accord with Iqra University

Press Release Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has recently signed an agreement with the Iqra University, Karachi for hospitality educational-based projects and skill development programmes for the youth, in Karachi.

The agreement was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dr Mirza Amin Ullah Haq, Registrar, Iqra University, Main Campus, during a special ceremony, attended by Naveed Lakhani, Chairman, Iqra University, Dr Zaki Rashidi, Director of Bahria Campus, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group and Iqra University’s faculty members.

“Today is a very important day in the history of HSHM as we are partnering with the most iconic institute of Pakistan, Iqra University,” said Haseeb Gardezi. “The shortage of skilled and experienced leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry is a pressing issue in Pakistan. To address this, earlier we introduced the HSHM programme in Islamabad, KPK and now in Karachi, aiming to train and equip hospitality students with the necessary skills to meet industry demands in all the major cities of Pakistan. Upon graduation, the students will be offered guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Hotels across Pakistan,” he further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zaki, Director, Iqra University, Bharia Town campus spoke at length regarding the partnership.

He emphasised that academia coming close to industry will accrue positive dividends for both partners. He showed his resolve to ensure that this new programme will attract many potential students as it has a lot of scope for future.

During his address to the audience, Naveed Lakhani emphasised the significance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan. He further explained the necessity of education in hospitality and tourism in Pakistan, which would provide students with global opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Iqra University HSHM Naveed Lakhani skill development programmes

Comments

1000 characters

HSHM signs accord with Iqra University

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

SBP properties: SC bars Manora, Hyderabad Cantt boards from taking coercive steps

UN grants one-year extension to Afghanistan mission

Read more stories