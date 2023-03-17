GO organises educational tour for Sweet Home children

BUREWALA: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. (GO) sponsored a three-day educational and recreational trip for 20 children of Sweet Home, Burewala. Sweet Home is a project of Kauser Majeed Foundation, run under the leadership of Shehzad Mubeen, Director, GO. The trip was organised under the guidance of Col. Anwaar Khurshid (retd), who heads CSR projects at GO.

The children were taken to various locations in Lahore, including the Pakistan Army Museum, Joy Land, Minar-e-Pakistan, Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort, and Lahore Zoo. The children also had a chance to interact informally with GO’s Senior Management, including Khalid Riaz, CEO, GO, who was the Chief Guest at the event.

Riaz expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Sweet Home and Kauser Majeed Foundation in providing a safe and nurturing environment for children who might otherwise be without support.

The trip organized by GO was a resounding success, and the children left with smiles on their faces and memories that will last a lifetime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023