AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi January crude exports hit three-month high

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:46pm
Follow us

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose nearly 3% in January to a three-month high, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

The country’s crude exports rose to 7.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in January from 7.44 million bpd in December.

The world’s largest oil exporter’s crude production was slightly up at 10.45 million bpd from 10.44 million bpd in December.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Saudi crude exports rise in December from a five-month low

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a record annual net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up 46% from the previous year on higher energy prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.

Saudi’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell to 2.577 million bpd in January, and direct crude burn fell 165,000 bpd to 312,000 bpd.

Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that the oil market would remain tightly balanced in the short to medium term, adding that he was cautiously optimistic.

Meanwhile, global crude oil production fell to a seven-month low, driven by declines in Canada, Iraq, Russia, and Bahrain, the International Energy Forum said, citing JODI data.

Kuwait’s oil minister told state news agency (KUNA) that efforts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, to stabilize oil markets through a unanimously agreed production cut were wise.

OPEC+ Crude Oil OPEC JODI crude production OPEC producer

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi January crude exports hit three-month high

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Documentation for ICBC’s second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Imran claims govt wants to put him in jail before going to elections

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad says it has raised $2.8mn in seed funding

Read more stories