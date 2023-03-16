AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IMF asking for materialisation of ‘friendly countries’ commitment: Dar

  • Says there will be 'no compromise' on Pakistan's nuclear and missile programmes
BR Web Desk Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 04:23pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Finance and Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is asking for the materialisation of commitments made by ‘friendly countries’ with Islamabad, which remains the “only delay” blocking the resumption of the stalled programme.

Speaking during the Senate’s session today, Dar said: “At the time of previous reviews, certain friendly countries have made commitments to bilaterally support Pakistan. But IMF is now asking that they should actually complete and materialise those commitments.

“That’s the only delay,” the finance minister told the Senate.

Documentation for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

The statement comes in response to queries raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani pertaining to the delay in the agreement with the IMF.

“The moment the staff-level agreement (SLA) and Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) [of IMF] will be finalised, it will be put on the website of the Ministry of Finance,” Dar said.

Earlier today, Dar had tweeted that the Ministry of Finance has completed documentation for the second disbursement of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

The finance minister said that the IMF programme “delay is not on the part of the Government of Pakistan”.

“It has been an extensive engagement, which is unusual, too long, and too demanding, but we have completed everything,” said Dar.

The IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme has been stalled since last year, but Islamabad remains engaged with the international lender for its revival.

Last month, the IMF mission left Islamabad without inking the staff-level agreement, and instead, issued a short four-paragraph statement, stressing on timely completion of prior conditions to revive the bailout that has been stalled since last year.

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

‘No compromise on nuclear’

Senator Rabbani also asked if the delay in the IMF programme was due to “some sort of pressure to be exerted on Pakistan’s nuclear or is it that there is some pressure on the strategic relationship between us and China? Or is it that some imperial power in the new context of the world order want a presence in the region?”

Dar responded that there will be “no compromise” on the country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

“Let me assure you that… nobody is going to compromise anything on the nuclear or the missile program of Pakistan, no way!” he said.

“We are responsible citizens of Pakistan, we are here to protect and guard our national interest.”

“Nobody has any right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles it can have, and what nuclear weapons it can have. We have to have our own deterrence,” he added.

Pakistan’s ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

SENATE IMF Ishaq Dar IMF programme IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 16, 2023 04:14pm
Why can't Iron Brother give some deeper than ocean commitments? How about Saudi Arabia who considers Pakistan as a sisterly (sissy) ally. Looks like Pakistan has no real friends.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdul Sheikh Mar 16, 2023 04:30pm
If you’re smart enough, you can use nuclear energy to end the energy crisis for this country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdul Mueed Mar 16, 2023 04:37pm
Mr. Dar, look into national resources sincerely and work on it rather than begging for 1.1 bio$. This may actually work for you more, towards "Insha Allah Economy". Your acceptance to IMF condition has already broken the back of many nationals and tax payers like me.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi Mar 16, 2023 04:48pm
BILLION DOLLAR EXPOSURE OF FRIENDS AND FOES ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
bonce richard Mar 16, 2023 04:52pm
@Abdul Sheikh, I 100% agreed with you we can easily generate electricity by nuclear, but the commission will be stopped by importing furnace oil from oil-producing countries. Who told them to set up a power plant run by the oil big Punjabi Mafia and our army?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
bonce richard Mar 16, 2023 05:03pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, We should not blame to Saudia Arabia, it is our fault every time our army chief and Prime Minister to visit there and beg for Zakat Fitra and Charity, once in a while is ok, but every time lose the dignity. How does Saudia Arabia respect India because they not visit there for begging money, they visit for trade and business. Why do we spend millions of dollars on the army to whom we fight? First of all, we fix ourselves then everyone becomes our real friend.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sohail Mar 16, 2023 05:05pm
i hope he said inshallah.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Mar 16, 2023 05:08pm
We should expect the USA to play dirty game here because of its influence over the IMF.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IMF asking for materialisation of ‘friendly countries’ commitment: Dar

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Documentation for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200mn factory in India

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad says it has raised $2.8mn in seed funding

JPMorgan: Credit Suisse takeover, especially by UBS is ‘most likely scenario’

Pemra restrictions hurting TV industry: Justice Faez Isa

Read more stories