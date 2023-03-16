AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
SCBA takes step with a view to reducing political tensions

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) urged all the stakeholders to sit together and amicably resolve their political differences in the best interest of the country.

SCBA President Abid S Zuberi and Secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement on Wednesday said the Bar stands for the rule of law and the constitution and the dignity of the judgments/ order of the courts. “We condemn all violations of law and any excesses committed by the law enforcement agencies or anybody who has taken the law in their own hands.

“Any form of violence is not acceptable in a democratic country governed by rule of law and the constitution. The use of excessive force against the former prime minister is highly condemned. Furthermore, the method of service of warrants is also highly arbitrary, vindictive and not in accordance with the law; therefore, such violence must be stopped forthwith.

“Every person must be treated in accordance with law and due process must be adopted. The law enforcement agencies must not use excessive force and citizens must not initiate confrontation or damage public and private property. It is incumbent upon all citizens to obey orders passed by all courts,” said the statement.

“The State must focus on and ensure implementation of the Judgment of the Honourable Supreme Court and must make arrangements for holding of elections as per the directive of the Honourable Supreme Court and not create unnecessary law and order situation under any pretext. The judgment of the Supreme Court is binding on all and every/ any authority under the law and the constitution to assist Election Commission of Pakistan to hold free, fair and transparent elections,” it added.

“Refusal of the state to provide adequate funds and relevant support for purpose of holding of elections on the pretext of security concerns amounts to open violation of the judgment of Supreme Court, as well as, the constitution. It is high time that all the stakeholders sit together and amicably resolve their political differences in accordance of law in the best interest of the country,” the statement concluded.

