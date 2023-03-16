AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Pakistan participates in SCO meeting in Delhi

Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan participated in a meeting of heads of ministries and departments responsible for the development of physical culture and sports in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Salman Sharif, Charge d’ Affaires @PakinIndia, represented Pakistan at the meeting of Heads of Ministries and departments responsible for the development of physical culture and sports in the SCO member states held in New Delhi on 15 March, 2023,” said the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in a statement on Twitter.

It added that the Cd’A reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to SCO, highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in international sports competitions and in manufacturing world class sports goods.

India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur chaired the meeting of Ministers of Physical Education and Sports of SCO nations.

Delegates from eight SCO member states attended the meeting.

