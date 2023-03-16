VC of GCWUF terms exercise vital for human health

FAISALABAD: Exercise is very important for mental and physical health. Professor Dr. Robina Farooq (T.I).

Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad Professor Dr. Robina Farooq declared exercise indispensable for human health. She expressed this in the opening ceremony of GCWUF Fitness Fusion Studio.

She said that we must take some time out of our busy schedules for our mental and physical health because a healthy body ensures a healthy mind. She appreciated the training in yoga and other exercises in the studio and also got herself registered for admission to the fusion studio.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq was accompanied by Director Academics Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, Coordinator Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Focal Person Commercialization Wing Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen, Chairperson Mathematics Department Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Director of Sports Fahmida Ayub, several faculty members and students in the opening ceremony.

The studio is run by the commercialization wing of GCWUF under Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sameen, whereas incharge of the studio is Ms. Fehmida Ayub, head of the Department of Health and Physical Education, GCWUF. Registration for the Fitness Fusion Studio is open for all female candidates within and outside the university. This project is significant for uplifting female health in the city and has received very positive feedback from various social sectors.

