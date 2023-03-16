AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Situation remains tense outside IK residence throughout day

Safdar Rasheed Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: More contingents of police and the Rangers in the early morning of Wednesday reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers had been going on for more than 20 hours for the former prime minister’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

A tense situation prevailed in Lahore on Wednesday morning as police made a fresh attempt to arrest Imran Khan. Many PTI supporters were taken into custody from around Zaman Park during the Wednesday clashes.

Subsequently, celebrations erupted at Zaman Park where the PTI supporters cheered “chasing the Rangers away.”

Earlier, the official PTI Twitter handle stated that open firing had begun by the Rangers and police with Imran’s residence under “extreme attack.”

The PTI workers and supporters had taken control of Khan’s residence following hours-long face-off with police. A local court in the federal capital had issued Imran’s arrest warrants and ordered the police to arrest the accused in the Toshakhana case over his non-appearance. After the deployment of Rangers, the PTI chairman, in a tweet claimed that the real intent behind his arrest is to abduct and assassinate him as the police have now resorted to live firing.

“From tear gas and water cannons, they have resorted to firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” he said.

The district administration announced on Wednesday that all educational institutions would remain closed on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the city. A notification to this effect was also issued by Lahore Commissioner Ali Randhawa.

All public and private educational institutions will remain closed in Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Mall Road and Mian Mir.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman constituted a six-member emergency committee to overlook party matters in case of arrest. The committee includes PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Saifullah Niazi, Senator Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and Ali Amin Gandapur. The emergency committee will overlook the matters if Imran Khan gets arrested, as per a statement issued by the political party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police Rangers Toshakhana case Imran Khan PTI supporters Toshakhana cases Zaman Park residence

Comments

1000 characters

Situation remains tense outside IK residence throughout day

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories