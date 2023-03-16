KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,583 tonnes of cargo comprising 94,241 tonnes of import cargo and 51,342 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 94,241 comprised of 59,448 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,596 tonnes of Canola, 3,109 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,866 tonnes of Flour, 4,720 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 20,502 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 51,342 tonnes comprised of 23,196 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 62 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,333 tonnes of Cement, 13,160 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,816 tonnes of Talc Powder & 8,775 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 82644 containers comprising of 4188 containers import and 2603 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1121 of 20’s and 1503 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 30 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 641 of 20’s and 345 of 40’s loaded containers while 260 of 20’s and 506 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely Hyundai Bangkok, Hyderabad, Ym Express, Cosco Antwerp and X-Press Antares have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 04, ships namely MT Bolan, Cma Cgm Tosca, Sc Taipei and Hyundai Bangkok have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 9 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of a containers ship MSC Denisseleft the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships‘ Maersk Atlanta, Irenes Ray, Evridiki and Al Areesh’are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 177,244tones, comprising 145,029 tones imports cargo and 32,215 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,024, Containers (2,129 TEUs Imports and 1,895 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A General Cargo ship, Coral Actinia, at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim& while two more containers ships, ‘Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Iris’ are expected to take berths at QICT on Wednesday, 15th March–2023.

