FO dismisses Zalmay's 'unsolicited advice,' says Pakistan to emerge stronger from difficult situation

The Foreign Office on Wednesday dismissed a statement by former U.S. Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, saying that the country did not need “unsolicited advice”, APP reported.

“Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came in response to a series of tweets by Zalmay Khalilzad where he suggested “steps” and said Pakistan faced a ‘triple crisis of political, economic, and security’.

“The sequential cannibalizing of its (Pakistan’s) leaders through jailing, execution, assassination, etc is the wrong path,” Khalilzad said.

He said that arresting PTI chief Imran would only “deepen the crisis”.

In response, the FO spokesperson said, “As a resilient nation, we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation.”