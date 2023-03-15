AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore

  • Dar Ali Khan Khattak transferred and posted as the GB IGP with immediate effect
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 06:56pm
Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector General Muhammad Saeed was transferred from his post by the federal government on Wednesday after the information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that the GB police was being used against Punjab police in the latter’s attempt to arrest PTI chief Imran Khan from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

Saeed was ordered to report to Establishment Division with immediate effect until further orders.

A separate notification said that Dar Ali Khan Khattak was now transferred and posted as the GB IGP with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that a “Gilgit-Baltistan force” was being used to attack Punjab police “who are trying to implement court orders.

She said Imran was hiding from the police in order to escape from the arrest and had made women, children, and youth his shield.

She said Imran is politically dead and now inciting his armed gangs against the state institutions.

The Minister said PTI is not a political party but has turned into an armed gang because a political party always upholds rule of law and the constitution.

She categorically stated that the incumbent government did not want to arrest Imran Khan despite having state powers, but only wanted to get the court's orders and warrants implemented.

She said Imran Khan, through his toxic approach, is defying the courts and their orders. She also appealed to the courts to take notice of his defying attitude.

Marriyum said police and other law enforcement agencies are unarmed and only implementing the court's orders.

She said 65 police personnel have so far been injured due to the terrorism of PTI hooligans.

The minister also urged the media to inform about the facts and realities to the masses about Imran Khan.

