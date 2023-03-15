Iraqi oil ouput continued below OPEC+ quota in February

LONDON: Iraq produced 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in February, little changed from the previous month, according to an official at state-owned marketer SOMO.

SOMO’s figures show that Iraq’s output was 92,000 bpd below its quota under the production deal agreed by the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies.

This marked a second month that Iraq’s output has been around 100,000 bpd below quota, having produced 4.43 mln bpd in December, its own figures show.

The decline has largely been attributable to maintenance at Iraq’s 400,000 bpd West Qurna 2 oilfield, an oil ministry source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two oil officials told Reuters in January that Iraq planned to shut the field temporarily for maintenance on Feb. 20 but expected limited impact on Iraq’s production because other oilfields would cover the shortfall.

West Qurna 2 returned from maintenance after the first week of March, the official said on Wednesday.