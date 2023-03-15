AVN 66.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.54%)
FFL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.24%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
HUBC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 25.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.48 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (7.13%)
NETSOL 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
PPL 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
TRG 113.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.07%)
UNITY 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BMW promises stable prices, sees 8-10% auto margin in 2023

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 02:33pm
Follow us

BERLIN: BMW forecast on Wednesday an 8-10% margin for its autos segment in 2023 and said it plans to keep prices at a stable level, after years of dealing with rising costs by passing them onto customers.

The premium carmaker said its transition to battery-electric vehicles was moving faster than planned and that it expects for one in four new sales to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by 2025.

“BMW expects to reach more than 50% BEV share well ahead of 2030,” its statement said.

The carmaker expected the speed of BEV sales growth, which doubled to over 215,000 in 2022, to slow slightly this year to a high double-digit percentage.

But by 2025, one in four new sales should be battery-electric, rising to one in three by 2026, according to Wednesday’s forecast - an ambitious leap from the one in eleven ratio seen last year.

BMW earnings lag some estimates, names new finance chief

The carmaker confirmed preliminary results released last week for 2022, including an 8.6% margin in the autos business on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 10.6 billion euros and cash flow of 11.1 billion euros.

Almost half of the latter came from a cash contribution from Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

It proposed a dividend to shareholders of 8.50 euros, up from 5.80 a year earlier.

BMW

Comments

1000 characters

BMW promises stable prices, sees 8-10% auto margin in 2023

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 282.85 against US dollar

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Strike grips Sri Lanka as unions protest IMF bailout

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

SVB caretaker urges depositors to come back

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

Read more stories