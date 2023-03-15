AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks log strongest one-day gain

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares on Tuesday posted their biggest single-day gain in nearly three months, helped by a resilient outlook for the region’s banking sector in the face of Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse and growing optimism over a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking cycle.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.5% higher amid a broad-based rally, rebounding from its worst three-day selloff of 3.9% this year.

European banks rebounded 2.5% after recording their worst single-day sell-off in over a year on Monday, as US regulators’ moves to guarantee SVB’s deposits failed to reassure investors.

The index also notched its worst two-day selloff of 9.4% on Monday since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out early last year.

“The selloff (in banks) was well and truly overdone,” said Gerry Fowler, head of European equity strategy at UBS.

“The market realizes that there may well have been a path of sentiment contagion, but the resilience of the European banking sector is greater than people thought and the squeezing out of positions is perhaps reversing somewhat today.”

Further, Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Germans should not have major concerns about the SVB fallout and that regulators had learned lessons from the global financial crisis in 2008.

On the data front, US consumer prices rose in line with expectations and bolstered bets of a smaller rate hike by the Fed next week, boosting Wall Street’s main indexes on Tuesday.

Investors are also keenly awaiting the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike decision on Thursday, which is expected to be a 50-basis point.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank sees a higher likelihood of the ECB raising its key rate by 25 basis points, in light of the SVB collapse.

Industrial goods spearheaded the gains among European sector indexes, boosted by a 7% jump in Rolls-Royce and 3.3% rise in Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems on plans to build the vessels for nuclear-powered attack submarines for Australia.

German arms maker Rheinmetall, Italy’s Leonardo, France’s Thales and Sweden’s SAAB also advanced between 3% and 4.6%.

European shares Deutsche Bank UBS Silicon Valley Bank

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks log strongest one-day gain

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories