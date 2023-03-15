Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 14, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55600 4.56286 4.56457 0.07914
Libor 1 Month 4.68443 4.71129 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 4.86629 5.00800 5.15371 0.88471
Libor 6 Month 5.05071 5.32800 5.49986 1.17500
Libor 1 Year 5.14257 5.69057 5.88071 1.65686
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
