AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Mar 14, 2023
Wall St gains as inflation data bolsters bets of smaller rate hike

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 08:49pm
Wall Street’s main indexes climbed on Tuesday after consumer prices in the world’s largest economy rose in line with expectations, bolstering bets of a smaller interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting.

Data showed that U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February versus 0.5% a month ago. On a yearly basis, it rose 6.0% last month, compared with 6.4% in the previous month.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.5% after rising 0.4% in January. In the 12 months through February, the so-called core CPI gained 5.5% after advancing 5.6% in January.

Traders held on to bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in March, with odds of a pause in hikes slipping a bit to 17%.

Stocks have been hammered in the past few days following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and peer Signature Bank and on fears of risks to other banks from sharp interest rate hikes by the Fed.

Investors are hoping that the threat of a financial crisis will force the U.S central bank to ease up on monetary tightening.

“In light of the weekend’s events, I don’t think it could have been a more perfect number. It’s showing that inflation is trending the way that the Fed has kind of expected and wanted,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer, Bokeh Capital Partners, Pittsburgh.

“The Fed’s not going to be super aggressive and hurt banks more by raising interest rates.”

Regional bank stocks rebounded after suffering double-digit losses over the past few days, with the KBW Regional Banking index up 7.7%.

First Republic Bank jumped 52.7% before trading in its shares was halted for volatility. Shares of peer Western Alliance Bancorp were also halted. The S&P 500 banking index rose 3.9% after recording its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 2020 in the previous session. Meta Platforms Inc rose 5.8% after the Facebook-parent said it would cut 10,000 jobs in a second round of mass layoffs.

Other major Big Tech and growth stocks such as Apple, Alphabet Inc and Tesla rose between 1% and 4% in early trade.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 305.98 points, or 0.96%, at 32,125.12, the S&P 500 was up 57.28 points, or 1.49%, at 3,913.04, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 193.90 points, or 1.73%, at 11,382.74.

Shares of ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc rose 7% and 8.6% respectively, after a California state court revived a ballot measure allowing app-based services to treat drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

United Airlines Holdings Inc fell 6.2% after the U.S. carrier on Monday forecast an unexpected loss in the current quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.92-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.87-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 36 new lows.

